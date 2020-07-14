Fired Tennessee trooper accused of illegally taking video, photos of female in shower

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A state trooper fired earlier this month from the Tennessee Highway Patrol admitted to taking photos and video of a female victim in the shower, a notice of termination alleges.

The paperwork, which was released Monday morning, states the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security was contacted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on June 2 regarding an investigation into Trooper Keith Garrett. According to the notice, someone contacted the FBI to report they had discovered nude pictures and video of a female victim.

Garrett was interviewed by investigators on June 19 and admitted to secretly recording the female victim “while she was nude in the shower” and saving it to his personal phone, the document alleges. Investigators have not revealed the relationship, if any, between Garrett and the victim.

Amid the FBI investigation, court documents show an order of protection was obtained by either the person who reported the crime and/or the victim in Macon County. Garrett was arrested June 28 after he was accused of violating the order.

A spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security said Garrett was served a termination notice on June 22 for violating rules and policies. He had worked with the Tennessee Highway Patrol since March 1997 and was most recently employed in Sumner County.

The termination notice states Garrett was fired effective July 2, which included 10 days paid notice; however, he was ordered not to report to work during that time. The paperwork adds he would receive a “lump sum payment for any annual or compensatory leave.”

At last check, Garrett had not been charged for the alleged photos or videos, but the investigation remained ongoing.