RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Firefighters in Raleigh worked to put out a fire at an abandoned home Wednesday night.
Officials say the fire happened along Louisburg and Valley Stream roads shortly before 11 p.m.
No one was injured as a result of the fire and firefighters have since quelled the blaze.
- Firefighters battle blaze at abandoned Raleigh home
