Firefighters battle blaze at abandoned Raleigh home

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Firefighters in Raleigh worked to put out a fire at an abandoned home Wednesday night.

Officials say the fire happened along Louisburg and Valley Stream roads shortly before 11 p.m.

No one was injured as a result of the fire and firefighters have since quelled the blaze.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss