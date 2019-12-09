Firefighters douse Indian blaze day after it killed 43

The walls of a building stand blackened after it caught fire in New Delhi, India, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Dozens of people died on Sunday in a devastating fire at a building in a crowded grains market area in central New Delhi, police said. Firefighters fought the blaze from 100 meters (yards) away because it broke out in one of the area’s many alleyways, tangled in electrical wire and too narrow for vehicles to access, authorities at the scene said. (AP Photo/Dinesh Joshi)

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian fire officials said they were able to douse a smoldering fire in a New Delhi building Monday, a day after a blaze there killed 43 people.

Fire officials said they received a distress call about the smoke coming from the building early Monday and firefighters rushed to the four-story building that housed illegal factories.

A massive fire believed to have been caused by an electrical short circuit killed 43 people on Sunday. Firefighters had to fight Sunday’s blaze from 100 meters (328 feet) away because it broke out in one of the area’s many alleyways, tangled in electrical wire and too narrow for vehicles to access.