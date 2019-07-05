Fireworks stand robber fumbles gun, gets shot in face by employee

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CNN) — A 19-year-old who tried to rob a fireworks stand ended up getting shot in the face with his own gun.

It happened in Harris County, Texas, around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the teen walked up to the stand and started demanding money.

When an employee brought out the cash the would-be robber put his gun down on the counter so he could pick up the money. That’s when another employee grabbed the gun and shot the guy in the face.

There’s no word on how that man is doing right now.

