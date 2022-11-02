WAKE FOREST, N.C. — A group of first responders are using a days-long kayak trip to raise money for the family of a Wayne County deputy who was shot and killed during a standoff over the summer.

Several paddlers launched their kayaks on the Neuse River in Wake Forest Wednesday morning ahead of a four-day trip. The nonprofit organization “Paddling for Pennies” is behind this trip.

Each year, first responders, veterans and other supporters make the long trip to New”Give us a penny for every mile we paddle, it’s 193 miles, it’s $1.93. It’s cheaper than a soft drink. Cheaper than coffee nowadays,” said Allen Williford, the nonprofit’s co-founder.

The organization chooses a first responder, veteran or military member to honor every year. For this year, it’s fallen Wayne County sergeant Matthew Fishman. The group raised money through raffles, selling clothes and sponsorships. That money will help Fishman’s family and can also help the loved ones of other law enforcement officers who died this year.

“We kind of find out what they need; if they have kids, if they need help with school or college or whatever their issues are, we just try to help out in that kind of form or fashion,” Williford said.

The paddlers tell CBS 17 they plan to arrive in New Bern around midday Sunday.