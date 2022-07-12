RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A restaurant founded in Winston-Salem is the first announced tenant for the new Main District expansion project at Raleigh’s North Hills.

Kane Realty Corporation said the Village Tavern will take residence in a 12-story high-rise currently under construction.

The restaurant is described as an upscale, casual restaurant with craft cocktails and an award-winning wine list. Its new home will also host 346,000 square feet of office space and 100,000 square feet of ground floor retail.

“Village Tavern will be an outstanding addition to Raleigh as well as a great amenity for patrons, office tenants and residents of the Main District Expansion project,” said John Kane, CEO of Kane Realty Corporation.

Village Tavern was founded by Scott Richardson in 1984. Since then, the Richardson has opened four more restaurants in in Winston-Salem, Greensboro, and Charlotte.

“We have always wanted to go to Raleigh – it’s a natural extension for us,” said Richardson. “We have waited patiently looking for the perfect site in Raleigh for 15 years and we are beyond excited to be in North Hills – an exceptional place for people to gather. The synergy between Kane Realty, North Hills and Village Tavern is a perfect fit.”

The Main District Expansion project also includes an outdoor gathering space with an active public plaza, concierge center and outdoor event space.

It will also be home to a 287-unit apartment tower, along with a 10-story, 266,000-square foot office tower. Both are scheduled to spring 2023.

A separate five-story, 80,000-square feet creative office building is under construction. The building is expected to hold street-level retail and a roof-top terrace.