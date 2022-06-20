RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Monday was a big day in the fight against COVID-19 as the first shipments of vaccines for kids starting at the age of 6 months old arrived in North Carolina.

But still, some places in Raleigh didn’t have the vaccines just yet.

“We’ve been getting calls for the last several weeks, and Facebook messages, in fact I had to put out a post last week that said they’re coming but we don’t have them yet,” Dr. Suzanne Vining of Oberlin Road Pediatrics said.

They didn’t have the vaccines on Monday, and it was the same story for Raleigh Pharmacy.

“The state will be shipping this week, I’m not sure what date exactly I’ll be getting it, but it’ll be shipped this week,” Senthil Radhakrishnan, the pharmacy manager, said.

Vining said Raleigh-area families have been eager to vaccinate their youngest in a way to help the entire family.

“We’ve seen a lot of families where COVID has entered the family through the young child, so they would like to minimize that experience,” she said. “Some of them have babies under the age of 6 months and they know that many of the viruses that come into the house are through the toddler sibling.”

Even outside of a single household, Vining said vaccinating the youngest population helps the entire community.

“I also think it’s a good choice for the community, every time a person acquires Covid and spreads it to someone else, that is a method of replication of the virus and that’s how mutations happen,” Vining said.

And while some parents may be skeptical about getting their children the shot, Vining said she’s confident in the safety of the vaccine.

“The safety profile is extremely good,” she said. “I feel like it’s a good, safe choice they could make for their child.”

But that doesn’t mean children can’t experience side effects. Even if they do, though, Vining said it’s generally nothing to worry about.

“You may have site soreness, may feel a little bit crabby the next day, maybe some fever, it’s not anything that is more dramatic than any age group,” she said.