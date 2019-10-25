Fish-catching horse fence taken down on the Outer Banks

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – A fence on the Outer Banks of North Carolina meant to keep horses on the 4×4 beaches from going into Corolla came down after it began catching fish in the netting.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the Corolla Wild Horse Fund expressed their disappointment for the removal of the fence.

Officials said that although the fence did successfully keep the wild horses from going into Corolla, the wire mesh of the fence that extended into the ocean did more than keep the horses at bay. The overachieving, multi-tasking fence was apparently also fishing.

“We did not expect the wire to become a gill net and trap fish, and we are working hard to remedy the situation as quickly as possible,” said the post.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund said they have been in contact with the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries to find a better solution to the situation.

The horse fund commented, “Our goal is NO damage to wildlife! We would never intentionally harm any animal and we are sick over what happened with the fish. Before anything else is put up we will consult with local wildlife/marine agencies. Thanks for the support!”

Officials urged residents and motorists to be on the lookout for horses on the paved road in Corolla at night and during the early hours of the day.

We posted about our most recent attempt at a temporary fix to the horse fence last week, and while it did successfully… Posted by Corolla Wild Horse Fund on Monday, October 21, 2019

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now