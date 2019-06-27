Fisher-Price recalls 71,000 inclined infant sleepers

NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 30: A Fisher Price healthy care high chair is displayed September 30, 2010 in New York City. Fisher Price, one of the world’s largest toy manufacturers, announced the recall for numerous toddler toys and baby items. The recall will affect millions of items, including high chairs and trikes, sold from 1997 through 2010 and was made after 24 injuries had been reported with the products. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Fisher-Price has recalled 71,000 inclined sleeper accessories because infants can roll from their backs to their stomachs on inclined sleep products, risking injury or death.

There have been no reported injuries or deaths related to the sleeper accessory with Fisher-Price’s Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards, but more than 30 infant fatalities have been reported on other, similarly inclined sleep products including the Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play Sleeper.

A government consumer protection agency said that consumers should immediately stop using the inclined sleeper and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher.

The Fisher-Price play yard involved in the recall includes model numbers CBV60, CHP86, CHR06, CJK24, and DJD11.

Consumers can go to www.service.mattel.com and click on “Recalls & Safety Alerts” or call 800-432-5437 during regular business hours for more information.

