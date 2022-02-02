Fitbit just sliced its prices on two of its most popular devices

Fitbits are functional and practical, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t stylish. They’re compatible with dozens of interchangeable straps that range from sporty chain link bands to beaded bracelets.

How to get two popular Fitbits at deep discounts

If you’re looking for more motivation to stay active, a Fitbit might be one of the best investments you make in health and wellness. Fortunately, two of the most popular models — the Fitbit Luxe and Fitbit Charge 5 — are now more than 30% off.

While Fitbit is no stranger to slashing prices on its top fitness trackers, this week’s price cuts are significant. For one, the new low prices arrive just in time for Valentine’s Day. And considering the Luxe and Charge 5 are at their lowest prices ever, there’s no time like now to buy one of these devices as a gift for yourself or someone else.

What you should know before you buy a Fitbit

What does a Fitbit do?

Fitbits are fitness trackers that log health and activity information, ranging from steps to heart rate to sleep quality. Not only do they work with the Fitbit app, but they’re compatible with dozens more, including MyFitnessPal, Peloton, Strava, Alexa and Weight Watchers.

Fitbits do more than log information, though. The devices are ardent supporters of active lifestyles. If you aren’t moving enough during the day, the Fitbit sends a “get moving” reminder for you to get up and walk around. Certain Fitbits also have programs that buzz when it’s time to step up the pace during specific activities, such as high-intensity interval training.

What is Fitbit Premium?

The free Fitbit app offers plenty of features, but to maximize Fitbit’s potential, consider signing up for Fitbit Premium. The membership costs $79.99 annually and offers over a dozen advanced functions, including access to over 200 workouts and mindfulness sessions, blood glucose trends, sleep score breakdowns and wellness reports.

Fitbit Premium’s latest addition to its content library is StrongWill, an exclusive collection from Will Smith featuring workout and mindfulness sessions led by expert trainers. And yes, Fitbit confirms that workouts include “Will-isms” from the Fresh Prince himself.

Which popular Fitbits just had their prices slashed?

The Fitbit Luxe and Charge 5 are more than 30% off this week, and both come with a six-month Fitbit Premium membership.

Fitbit Luxe

The Fitbit Luxe arguably has the best curb appeal on the market given its jewelry-inspired design. It’s equipped with stress-management tools as well as wellness and menstrual trackers. The device also has a vibrant, full-color display that is easy to read, including in low-light conditions.

The Fitbit Luxe is on sale for $99.95, a sharp drop from the original price of $149.95, at Amazon and Kohl’s.

Fitbit Charge 5

The Fitbit Charge 5, which debuted in September, features a sporty, low-profile design. The new fitness tracker logs advanced health metrics, particularly blood oxygen levels and heart rate variability. It also allows users to stay on top of heart health with a compatible ECG app.

The Fitbit Charge 5 is now $119.95, down from $179.95, at Amazon, Kohl’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Other Fitbits worth considering, including some on sale

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch

Capable and intuitive, the Sense tracks stress levels, heart rhythms and skin temperature. It also offers seamless voice navigation through Alexa and Google Assistant.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Fitbit Inspire 2

The budget-friendly model tracks essential information, including active minutes, calorie burn and sleep stages. The device pairs with smartphones and manages text, call and app notifications.

Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Fitbit Versa 3

Popular among outdoor enthusiasts, this Fitbit has built-in GPS that makes it simple to track distance, pace and more during biking, running and hiking excursions.

Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Fitbit Ace 2 Activity Tracker for Kids

The kid-friendly tracker encourages children to stay active through games and challenges. It has a rugged waterproof design and an eight-day battery life.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

