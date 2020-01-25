Five people found dead inside a Vanceboro home, investigation underway

by: Amber Joseph

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a family.

Sheriff Chip Hughes said five people were found dead at a Vanceboro home in the area of Kinsaw Court on Friday.

Sheriff Huges said this situation is not a threat to the community and will release more information on the incident on Monday.

9 On Your Side reporter Kelci O’Donnell is currently on the scene.

According to neighbors, Michael Jay Ireland lived at that address with his family. Neighbors recall Michael working on a shrimp boat in Virginia and never being home.

Michael had a failed attempt at suicide three months ago, neighbors said.

According to neighbors, the family was always fighting. According to people in the area, there are 8 homes in the small neighborhood and the Ireland’s were not social with neighbors.

More details will be released as they become available.

