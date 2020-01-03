FL male nurse accused of sexually assaulting patient

UPDATE (11:51 a.m.) — Jail records show Bemis has been charged with sex assault and indecent exposure.

According to the charges, the alleged victim is a disabled adult.

Bemis is being held on $25,000 bond.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — James Bemis, a nurse at Baptist Hospital was arrested for sex charges against a patient, says the Pensacola Police Department.

Jail records indicate that Bemis is 71 years of age.

News 5 will provide more information when additional details are released.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now