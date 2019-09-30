Flames reach treetops as firefighters battle blaze at historic NC campground

CATAWBA, N.C. (WBTV) – A historic campground in Catawba County went up in flames Sunday night, leaving the community heartbroken.

The blaze at the historic Balls Creek Campground saw more than 14 fire departments responded to the call.

Catawba Emergency Services says the fire is especially heartbreaking because this is a historic family campground that generations have visited.

The Conover Fire Department tweeted about the fire calling it a “multiple alarm structure fire.”

The Tanker Task Force, including Engine 4 from Conover Fire, is assisting more than a dozen other departments on scene.

The Balls Creek Campground started in 1853 with the first services held under a brush arbor, according to the campground’s website.

The campground is a religious spot where people have been meeting since that first service.

The area is a collection of dozens of wooden structures called “tents” that are attached to each other. Families own them and some have had them for generations.

Catawba County Emergency Management says 30% of the tents on the property have burned to the ground.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.