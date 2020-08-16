Flooding traps driver on top of car in Virginia

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County first responders responded to a vehicle and driver that were trapped on Otterdale Road because of flooding Saturday morning in what appeared to be a water rescue.
Photos from Chesterfield police showed taht the driver had to stand on top of their car.
Here of some photos a viewer sent in of the apparent rescue:
The National Weather Service reported Otterdale Road is flooded with about 3 feet of water. If you are driving in the area around Old Hundred Road, avoid this route.
According to a member of the WRIC news team, the road was closed off when they drove over at 9:40 a.m.
The Chesterfield Police Department said they have been getting calls for water rescues like this all morning. They suggest drivers turn around when they see flooding and not to try to pass through it.
