Florida congressman files ethics complaint against Pelosi after she shredded Trump’s speech

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WIVB) — A Florida congressman is filing an ethics complaint against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for destroying President Donald Trump’s speech.

Tuesday night, just after the President concluded his State of the Union address, Pelosi could be seen standing up, but instead of applauding, the Democrat proceeded to tear up her copy of Trump’s speech.

Her reason? “It was a manifesto of mistruths,” Pelosi said as she left the Capitol.

Pelosi and Trump’s obvious disdain for one another’s policies and actions reached a fever pitch during Trump’s impeachment trial, which ultimately ended in the President’s acquittal Wednesday night.

Hours after Trump was cleared by the Senate, Florida Republican Matt Gaetz announced his complaint, saying “Her conduct was beneath the dignity of the House, and a potential violation of law (18 USC 2071).”

Gaetz concluded his tweet with a copy of the complaint and the words “Nobody is above the law. She must be held accountable.”