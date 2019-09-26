Florida dad accused of shaking infant to death after the boy defecated on him

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A father in New Port Richey was arrested for murder after he allegedly shook his infant son to death, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Sept. 21, deputies responded to a home on Magnolia Drive and found the 45-day-old boy unresponsive and bleeding from his nose. Paramedics arrived and the child was pronounced dead.

A medical examiner determined the child had suffered “abusive head trauma leading to death,” which is usually caused by “violent shaking with or without slamming of the head down on a mattress or other soft surface,” according to an affidavit.

According to deputies, Luis Angel Matos, 24, was caring for the boy by himself when the child “defecated” on him.

Deputies said Matos picked the child up and pressed his thumbs deeply into the child’s chest, then shook him for about 10 seconds, according to the affidavit. Then he put him back in his crib and went to sleep.

Matos awoke to find the child “making upchuck noises and breathing sporadically,” deputies said. They said he did not check on the boy because he knew he had caused him to breathe erratically.

Hours later, the boy was cold to the touch and not breathing, so Matos woke up his wife who called 911 and performed CPR on the boy.

As she was on the phone, deputies said Matos went into the bathroom to comb his hair.

During a Post Miranda interview, which was recorded on video, deputies say Matos showed them how he shook the boy and how the child’s head was moving back and forth “to the full extent of his neck’s range of motion while he was crying.”

Matos is charged with murder/homicide, according to the affidavit.

