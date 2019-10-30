Florida deputy lassos gator that was banging on woman’s window

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A deputy got to show off some lasso tricks when he wrangled an alligator at a home in Town ‘N’ Country.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy George was called to a woman’s home after the reptile began banging on her bay window.
The agency released photos of the deputy using a lasso to secure the gator.
“See ya later….oh, you know,” the agency said on Facebook.
The post did not say where the gator was taken.
