Florida family to take son off life support following sudden collapse during football game

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The family of Jacquez Welch has decided to take their son off life support after he collapsed at a high school football game Friday night.
On Friday night, Northeast High’s Jacquez Welch took on Osceola when he went down and didn’t get up. He was rushed to Bayfront Medical in St. Pete.
Welch’s mother held a press conference Monday to announce the decision to be taken off life support and will have his organs donated.
According to his mother, Jacquez had a congenital condition known as AVM which he likely had since birth that led to his passing.
“To dispel misunderstandings, this was not due to a tackle, hit or injury,” she said.
His mom stated his organs will be donated to seven people. An honor walk will be taking place at Bayfront Medical Monday night at 10 p.m.
Welch was a 4.0 student.
