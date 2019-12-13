Florida gun range employee’s leg amputated after accidental shooting, felon arrested

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A convicted felon is in trouble with the law again after what deputies are calling an accidental shooting at an indoor gun range that ended with an employee having to have his leg amputated.

The incident happened on Nov. 24 at Shooters World on East Fletcher Avenue. According to Hillsborough County deputies, a woman was shooting at the range when a shell casing went down her shirt. When she lowered the firearm, deputies say she accidentally turned the muzzle toward a range safety instructor who was working with her.

The instructor was shot in the right upper thigh and was taken to Tampa General Hospital. The sheriff’s office says he ultimately had to have his leg amputated due to the injury.

Sheriff Chad Chronister says 42-year-old Eric Anthony Hall rented the Glock 9mm semi-automatic pistol that he was using, along with the woman who shot the instructor. According to Chronister, Hall has three prior felony convictions and is not allowed to be in possession of gun, even if it’s rented.

“It’s infuriating to know that this tragedy could have been prevented, and an innocent person would not have been injured, had Eric Hall followed the law as a convicted felon and not rented the weapon to begin with,” Sheriff Chronister said in a statement. “While this victim’s life is changed forever because of Hall’s decision, I hope that we can bring him some level of justice by making sure the person responsible is prosecuted for his careless actions.”

Hall has been charged with felon in possession of a firearm. The sheriff’s office says it is working with the ATF, which could lead to additional federal charges.

