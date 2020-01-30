Florida man accused of hanging dog with electrical cord because of barking

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Manatee County man is facing animal abuse and child abuse charges after deputies say he hung another man’s dog because it was barking.
Deputies say after Robert Leroy Edwards, 39, killed the dog by wrapping an electrical cord around the dog’s neck and hung it. Investigators say Edwards went into his home and asked a child to help him dispose of the remains. When the child refused, detectives say Edwards punched him in the face.
Authorities are not releasing where the incident happened because it could identify the abuse victim.
Edwards is being held in jail without bond.
