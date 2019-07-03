Florida man makes a wrong call; ends up in jail

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Deputies have arrested a man after they say he threatened to blow up the annex building at the Sheriff’s Office in Ybor City.

The Sheriff’s office says Joshua Cramer, 32, called the Tampa Police Department and said he was upset with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

“It all started because Mr. Cramer believed that he’s the victim of a crime that HCSO investigated. We turned that case over to the state attorney’s office. They decided to file no charges due to lack of evidence and Mr. Cramer was upset about that,” said Amanda Granit with the Sheriff’s Office.

Cramer is a truck driver and was out of town when he made the call, but the sheriff’s office says they take the threat seriously.

“A really bad move on his part on his end. We take all threats very seriously, whether it’s against an individual, a school, or as it is, in this case, the sheriff’s office itself, we are going to investigate that thoroughly and you can’t just make threats against anyone and you definitely can’t make threats against the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office,” said Granit.

Cramer is currently being held in the Hillsborough County Jail on a bond of $7,500.

