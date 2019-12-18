Florida man pays 36 families’ utility bills

GULF BREEZE, Fla (CNN Newsource) – From business owner to secret Santa, a Florida man just made some families in his neighborhood very joyful this holiday season!

Michael Esmond owns Gulf Breeze Pools and Spa and says he paid off the utility bills for 36 families in Gulf Breeze.

The people he chose to help were at risk of having their power disconnected.

It cost Esmond $4,600 to take care of those debt.

“I was hoping I could set a standard for companies that are about the size of mine where, you know, we’re not… but we can still do something and give something back,” said Esmond.

He says he knows what it’s like to fall on hard times and be unable to pay the bills.

Instead of receiving late notices, the families received cards notifying the 36 households of Esmond’s act of kindness.

Esmond hopes his generosity this Christmas will inspire other people to do good as well.

