Florida man tries to steal car, arrested when he can’t drive a stick shift

News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) – A would-be car thief was thwarted by his own inability to drive a stick shift.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Jaylen Alexander tried to steal an elderly man’s car while he was placing his walker in the trunk.

Alexander allegedly attacked the man, jumped into the car, and locked the doors. But when he tried to drive away, he stalled several times.

Alexander had to abandon the vehicle.

Authorities say he stole another car a few minutes later but was eventually arrested across town.

Alexander has been charged with carjacking, battery on a person age 65 or older, and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out

Don't Miss