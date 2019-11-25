Florida police hand out turkeys instead of tickets

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (CNN Newsource) – Getting pulled over by an officer can make a good day bad, and a bad day even worse.

That is, unless you got stopped on Friday by the Miami Gardens police.

The Miami Gardens police pulled over drivers at random.

Not to ticket them, but to give them something to be thankful for.

“You’re not getting a ticket, we just want to give you a turkey for Thanksgiving,” Chief Noel-Pratt told a driver.

The police chief front and center for the run and turkey trickery.

The turkeys for the holiday giveaway were donated by Walmart.

“We love to take care of the community. We are not only for here for them to shop, we are here for them to come and be part of the family,” said Jose Colon.

The chief calls the event creative community outreach.

“We have to let them know we are more than enforcers we are out here doing a lot of different community events and this is just one of them,” said Chief Noel-Pratt.

The drivers say they will take the turkeys over tickets any day.

“That was a really wonderful suprise I really wasn’t expecting that,” said driver Jamila Mercado.

