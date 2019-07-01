Florida sheriff’s office releases videos of deputy being dragged by fleeing suspect vehicle

HEATHROW, Fla. (WNCN) – A Florida deputy was injured when he was dragged by a suspect’s vehicle as the driver sped from the scene of a traffic stop.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said it released two 9-minute videos of the traffic stop in the spirit of transparency.

Deputy Blais initiated the traffic stop after he saw a black Cadillac SUV with what he believed to be tinted windows that didn’t meet proper standards at Heathrow/Lake Mary at Interstate-4.

Blais approached the vehicle and explained to the driver, later identified a Rocky M. Rudolph of Apopka, that his window tint did not allow in enough ambient light.

Rocky Money Rudolph Jr. (Seminole County Sheriff’s Office)

Blais used a tool to show Rudolph his front windows only let in 3 percent of the outside light when state law requires 25 percent.

Blais and Rudolph then chat has the deputy looks at the driver’s license which shows his name to be “Rocky Money Rudolph Jr.”

“In 14 years, that is probably the best name I’ve seen,” Blais said.

The deputy notices Rudolph’s registration is expired but tells him he has until the end of the month to get it renewed.

The driver then has trouble producing an insurance card and tells Blais he is nervous.

Rudolph continues to smoke a cigarillo as he searches his phone.

About six minutes into the video, Rudolph hands his phone to the deputy.

Blais then hands the phone back and asks the driver if there was any marijuana in the car.

Rudolph says the odor is his Black and Mild but Blais says he knows the difference between marijuana and a Black and Mild.

Blais then asks the driver to turn the SUV’s engine off.

“I’m not concerned with personal use stuff. It’s not worth my time. Please shut the car off,” Blais says.

Rocky Money Rudolph Jr. (Seminole County Sheriff’s Office)

Rudolph doesn’t turn off the engine and says “You’re going to take me from license to marijuana, bro?”

The situation escalates exponentially as Blais pulls out his service weapon and begins to yell at Rudolph to stop the vehicle’s engine.

“Stop! Stop! Put it in park! Put your hands up!’ Blais orders as Rudolph shows visible frustration.

“I didn’t do nothing,” Rudolph says as the deputy continues to order him to keep his hands up.

Rudolph leans back in his seat before lunging at the deputy, putting his left arm out the window.

A brief physical altercation occurs between the two before Rudolph begins to speed off from the scene – dragging the deputy.

Blais is throw from the side of the vehicle as it hits the left side of the road and then leaves the view of the camera.

Rudolph was later apprehended.

Blais was treated and released from the hospital after being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

More from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now