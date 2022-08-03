WINTER SPRINGS, F.L. (WNCN)- A 13-year-old from Florida will run one mile in honor of Wayne County deputy Sgt. Matthew Fishman.

Running 4 Heroes Inc. is a non-profit founded by 13-year-old Zechariah Cartledge. The teen runs one mile for every first responder killed in the line of duty. Cartledge carries a flag during every run. That flag is then sent to the family or agency of the fallen hero with a handwritten note.

Cartledge planned to run a mile for Fishman at 8:00 p.m. in central Florida. The run would mark the 1,301st mile for the Running 4 Heroes.

Fishman, 38, died after being shot in the line of duty on Monday. Fishman was one of three deputies shot while serving involuntary commitment papers.

Fishman was employed by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office since December 2010. He was previously employed by the Mount Olive Police Department and was still a reserve officer with that agency, according to the sheriff’s office.

Wayne County officials say Fishman was one of three deputies shot Monday around 11 a.m. Wayne County Sheriff Larry Pierce said Sgt. Fishman was a well-respected law enforcement officer and an avid church member.

“When he would send emails, he would always put a bible verse at the end of his emails,” Pierce said.

Cpl. Andrew Cox, 37, and deputy Alexander Ramon Torres, 27, were in stable condition as of Monday night and are expected to be okay, according to the sheriff.

Torres was released from the ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville Tuesday at about 2 p.m.

Sheriff Pierce says Cox is expected to be released from the hospital Wednesday.

The suspect, 23-year-old Jourdan Hamilton, suffered what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound and died, according to Joel Gillie, Wayne County’s public affairs director.

Sheriff Pierce says Hamilton has had “instances in the past,” such as a probation violation, but there was “nothing to indicate he would be hostile.”