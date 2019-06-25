Florida woman arrested for hitting ex with lava lamp

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida woman is facing charges after deputies say she broke into her ex-girlfriend’s home and hit her in the head with a lava lamp.

Chanel Hall is accused of breaking into her ex-girlfriend’s Zephyrhills home on June 10 around 3 a.m. Pasco County deputies say the 29-year-old forced her way in through a locked front door without permission.

Once she was inside the home, deputies say Hall hit the other woman in the forehead with a lava lamp. The victim was asleep in her bedroom at the time, an arrest report says. The arrest report says Hall also destroyed a door frame.

The victim suffered a gash to her forehead that required about three stitches, deputies say.

Hall was arrested for burglary with aggravated battery and criminal mischief.

More from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now