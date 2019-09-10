Florida woman celebrates her 108th birthday

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – Living a long and healthy life is something many strive for. For some, it’s easy to achieve. For others, there are some roadblocks along the way. However, one local woman has reached an age few get to celebrate.

Iva Bell is celebrating her 108th birthday. She was born in Alpharetta, Georgia, on Sept. 10, 1911. She later moved to Tampa with her family in 1925 and married her husband, Rowland Bell, a year later.

The two had twin daughters in 1942 and decided to move to Brandon in 1950. There they had a third daughter in 1955. Bell and her family have resided in Brandon ever since.

She now has six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Bell said she attributes her longevity to honesty and hard work.

Her daughter Gloria said her mom is looking forward to next year when she reaches 109.

