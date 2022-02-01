Florists face limited supplies and higher costs ahead of Valentine’s Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The pandemic and supply chain issues are affecting just about everything we buy these days, from food to flowers.

And with Valentine’s Day right around the corner CBS 17, spoke to a local florist about whether you’ll be able to get those Valentine’s Day bouquets.

It’s the time of year when love blooms, but this year, some blooms can be hard to come by.

Elisa Gabrielli manages The Floral Studio at Atlantic Gardening Company in Raleigh.

“There’s just a limited quantity of the flowers that we can get,” she explained, saying that the pandemic and supply chain issues are affecting the floral industry just like so many others.

“There are shortages with the truck drivers, things getting held up in customs; some supplies aren’t available, the cost of goods have gone up,” she noted. “Mostly freight charges really affected everybody in the pricing of our goods, and that goes to the consumer.”

She said their business has adjusted by using more local farms to supply flowers, and customers can stretch their budget by being flexible with their flower choices.

“Be aware that if you come in and you want the red roses and they don’t have the red roses already prepared, you might have to go with another color,” she said. “It’s best to kind of get an idea of where the flowers are going to go, who they’re for, what your budget is and then your florist can give you the options on what they have.”

If you’re looking for something specific, she suggests acting quickly.

“Pre-ordering is more important because especially roses will run out for sure,” she said.

“I would order them as soon as possible,” she added. “You can order all the way up till Valentine’s Day, but you might come in and there’s going to be very limited supply.”