RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Florists and flower shops across the Triangle are buzzing with customers. Valentine’s Day is the busiest day of their year for them, just ahead of Christmas.
At North Raleigh Florist on Six Forks Road the General Manager Pam Classey said they started preparing back in November.
They ordered new vases, brought in additional designers, and order tons of flowers.
They even hired additional drivers just in time for Valentine’s Day.
Over the last three days they’ve already processed and produced more than 800 pre-orders.
Classey said the best seller is classic red roses.
Flower frenzy for local florists on Valentine’s Day
