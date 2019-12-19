Flu-related death reported in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Another person in the state has died from the flu, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The latest death is reported to have occurred between December 8-14 and brings the total number of flu deaths to six for the season. The current season started September 29, 2019 and ends on May 16, 2020.

The CDC recommends vaccination against the flu for everyone 6 months and older with any licensed, age-appropriate flu vaccine.

Those at high risk for serious flu complications include older people, young children, people with certain health conditions or compromised immune systems.

Click here for more information on the flu from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

