Fmr Gov Pat McCrory announces he will not run for 9th District seat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – Former Gov. Pat McCrory announced Monday he will not to run for the seat in North Carolina’s 9th congressional district.

In early January, McCrory said he wouldn’t run for the seat and on Monday he reiterated that stance.

McCrory, who served as governor from 2012-2016, said on his radio show he received several calls over the weekend asking for him to run for the congressional seat – saying he had the best shot to win.

Despite those calls, McCrory said he is keeping the option open to run for governor again or for the Senate in 2022.

Sen. Richard Burr (R) is retiring and will not seek re-election in 2022.

McCrory said in 1994 he made a personal decision to run for Congress but his dad talked him into running for the mayor of Charlotte instead.

He said at the time, he felt as if he could make the most difference as mayor.

McCrory was elected mayor of Charlotte in 1995. He served as mayor for 14 years.

He said he is currently making a difference by teaching at UNC-Chapel Hill and through his radio show.

Throughout his announcement, McCrory stressed the importance of getting to the bottom of what occurred in District 9 as many questions remain.

McCrory’s announcement comes Republican Mark Harris himself called for a new election following allegations of election fraud.

Harris ran last fall and held a slim lead over Democrat Dan McCready. The state election board ordered a new election Thursday after reviewing evidence of absentee ballot fraud by operatives working for Harris.

McCready held a news conference Friday to confirm he’s running.

Other Republicans have said they are considering a run for the seat.

State Sen. Danny Britt of Lumberton said dozens of people have called or texted him about the seat but said “it has to be right for my family.” And former Sen. Tommy Tucker of Union County says “a fresh start for the district would be in order.”

This story will be updated.