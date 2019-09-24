Following indictment, Granville County Sheriff agrees to step down

OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A week after being indicted, Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkens has agreed to step aside. Wilkins is accused of urging someone to kill one of his own deputies, Joshua Freeman.

“He’s a good guy. He does a lot to clean up the area,” Abraham Alsaiei, an Oxford business owner said.

According to court documents, there’s an audio recording of Wilkins encouraging and advising that person how to kill Freeman.

The charges date back to 2014. The same year Freeman was terminated.

“He’s very gratified that things are progressing certainly. Been a very long and stressful time for him,” Boyd Sturges, Freeman’s attorney said.

He said his client was subsequently pulled over by Granville County Sheriff’s Office deputies and charged with DWI and possession of cocaine.

“The drugs came from the Sheriff’s Office. They were only allowed to be used for a very specific purpose, in this case, I believe training of K-9 dogs,” Sturges said.

Sturges told CBS 17 that District Attorney Mike Waters admitted the drugs were planted as part of his explanation for dismissing the charges back in March.

Last week Wilkins was indicted on two counts of obstruction of justice.

“We’ve moved quickly to try to do something that would restore confidence in the law enforcement system in the county,” Jim Wrenn, the Granville County Attorney said.

Wrenn said to formally seek the suspension, he had to file a petition to have the sheriff removed. There’s a stay on that, pending the outcome of the criminal case.

The SBI and FBI continue to investigate the drug task force at the sheriff’s office.

Chief Deputy Sherwood Boyd is acting Sheriff.

Wilkins’ attorney declined CBS 17’s request for an interview.

In a statement, Wilkins’ attorney said his client denied any wrongdoing.

