RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Foo Fighters on Tuesday announced the remaining dates for their tour have been canceled after the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. That includes their stop in Raleigh.

The band was set to play at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek on May 20.

Hawkins, 50, died on Friday in Colombia.

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins,” a statement from the band said. We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

Hawkins had 10 substances in his body at the time of his death, officials said.

Results from a urine toxicology test indicated he had in his system marijuana, “tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids, among others,” a statement from the Columbia Attorney General’s Office said.

Hawkins was in a coma for two weeks in 2001 after a heroin overdose.