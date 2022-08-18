RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Animal Center is waiving all pet adoption fees for one day next week to find caring homes for them.

County officials said Thursday that the fees will be waived for eight hours on Aug. 27 as part of the national Clear the Shelters project.

It costs $95 to adopt a dog, $45 to adopt a cat younger than 5 years old and $15 for cats older than 5. Those fees won’t be charged from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. that day.

The shelter presently has 63 dogs, 19 cats, 27 kittens and one rabbit.

It has capacity for 75 dogs.

The center took in 1,631 animals in June and July alone, officials said.

“It’s a perfect opportunity if you have been considering adding a furry friend to your family, and the extra capacity helps keep operations running smoothly at our center,” Wake County Commissioner Vickie Adamson said.

The center is the only open admission shelter in the county that never turns away animals, and treats and re-homes thousands of animals each year.