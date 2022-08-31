FILE – A Ford logo is seen on signage at Country Ford in Graham, N.C., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 277,000 pickup trucks and cars in the U.S. because the rear view camera lens can get cloudy and reduce visibility for the driver.

The recall covers certain F-250, 350 and 450 trucks as well as the Lincoln Continental, all from the 2017 through 2020 model years. The recalled vehicles have a 360-degree camera system.

Ford says the anti-reflective lens on the cameras can degrade, causing a cloudy image. The company says it has more than 8,800 warranty reports in the U.S. due to the problem.

Dealers will replace the camera at no cost to owners. Ford will notify owners by letter starting Sept. 12.

Ford announced earlier this month that it plans to lay off thousands of workers.

The cuts will impact about 2,000 salaried employees and 1,000 agency personnel, according to a Ford spokesperson.

They represent about 6% of the 31,000 full-time salaried workforces in the U.S. and Canada. Ford’s 56,000 union factory workers are not affected. Some workers also will lose jobs in India.

WDAF’s Heidi Schmidt contributed to this report.