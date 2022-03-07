RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gas prices across the U.S. are likely to set new all-time high records as prices continue to spike in the wake of the Russia/Ukraine conflict, GasBuddy says.

In Raleigh, the average price of a gallon of gas shot up by 38.3 cents over the last week, and prices are up 71.2 cents per gallon since a month ago.

As of Monday, the average price per gallon in Raleigh is $3.94. A year ago, it cost $2.57 per gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said prices are at their highest since 2008.

“Forget the $4 per gallon mark, the nation will soon set new all-time record highs and we could push closer to a national average of $4.50/gal. California could be heading for $5.50 per gallon with more stations charging $6 and beyond,” said De Haan

He went on to say the high price of gas is here to stay for a while.

“We’ve never been in this situation before, with this level of uncertainty. As we lose a major global producer under the weight of deserving bipartisan sanctions for invading a sovereign country, the cost is high. Americans will be feeling the pain of the rise in prices for quite some time, with little good news foreseen,” De Haan said.

Other North Carolina gas prices:

Greensboro- $3.90/g, up 37.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.53/g.

Fayetteville- $3.90/g, up 36.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.53/g.

Durham- $3.93/g, up 34.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.58/g.