Former Army soldier shares how dancing helped him overcome PTSD

After fighting in combat zones, many soldiers have a tough time adjusting to life back home. Far too often they find themselves back on the battlefield, but this time facing PTSD.

“Dancing, dancing saved my life. That is the only way I can say it,” said Alfredo Hurtado.

He enlisted in the Army in 2000 and was deployed to Afghanistan shortly after 9/11. In April of 2004 he was sent to Iraq.

“I was in the country 2 weeks, my Humvee got hit by an IED. That pretty much ended my military career,” said Hurtado.

The aftermath of the explosion was vast. Hurtado suffered a traumatic brain injury, shrapnel damage to his face, and later, PTSD.

“In 2010 I wanted to end my life because of where I was at, but it makes me so happy to know there is something out there that can actually help you,” said Hurtado.

That something for Hurtado was the arts.

First came music, then in 2012, he started with Black Box Dance Theatre.

“I feel amazing, I feel like I can fly and that’s every time I dance,” said Hurtado.

He hopes his story will help others realize they’re not alone and you may find help in an unlikely place.

