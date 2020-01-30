Former correctional officers sentenced for distributing meth to inmates

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (AP) – A husband and wife who were Oklahoma prison guards have been sentenced to prison for distributing methamphetamine to inmates.
Micah Lynne Wascher, 37, and her husband, Travis Eugene Wascher, 43, were sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Oklahoma City after pleading guilty in September, according to U.S. Attorney Timothy Downing.
Micah Wascher was sentenced to 8 years in prison and Travis Wascher to 2 1/2 years.
Both wrote in separate statements to the court that they wanted to take responsibility for their actions, according to court documents.
As part of a plea agreement filed in court, charges of conspiracy and maintaining a drug premises against both Waschers were dropped.
The Waschers were correctional officers at North Fork Correctional Center in Sayre when they smuggled the drugs to inmates who were leaders of the Universal Aryan Brotherhood, according to Downing.
The Universal Aryan Brotherhood is an Oklahoma-based, white supremacist prison gang, according to the Anti-Defamation League.
