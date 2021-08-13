Former Mercer County teacher arrested in NC for sending pornographic images to minors

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A man who was a former Mercer County teacher and coach was arrested in North Carolina for sending nude images of himself to minors.

On Jun 19, 2021, Detective-Sergeant Steven Sommers, with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department received a complaint from an underage girl in regards to the incident. The minor told officers that around June 2020, James Stehlin Jr. had added her and multiple friends on both Snapchat and Facebook.

Throughout the interview, she told officers that Stehlin had been a teacher at Princeton Middle School when her and her friends were students there. After adding each other on the social media platforms, Stehlin began making comments to the girls about how “grown up” they had become. Between June and July of 2020, Stehlin sent nude videos and photos to the underage girls.

On the same day as the original complaint, the North Carolina Bureau of Criminal Investigation contacted Detective-Sergeant Sommers, saying they had interviewed Stehlin regarding another complaint from a family member.

While looking through Snapchat records provided by the NC Bureau of Criminal Investigation, investigators found evidence of the pornographic content Stehlin sent to the minors. On August 5, 2021, Detective Sommers met with the underage girls at the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. One victim stated that she had received the nude pictures and videos in the Summer of 2020. Another minor also said she had received the videos again on June 30, 2021.

According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, based on the evidence gathered, Stehlin is charged with sending obscene matter with the intent to seduce minors.