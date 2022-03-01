SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Former two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez was booked into Santa Clara County main jail for attempted murder Monday, according to a Tweet from the San Jose Police Department.

The department announced via the platform at 4:28 p.m. Monday that officers were at the scene of a shooting near the intersection of Monterey Highway and Bailey Avenue.

One adult male was shot at least once and was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police also stated that there was a suspect in custody.

“Velasquez was the suspect arrested yesterday in connection with this incident,” police stated via Twitter this morning, also posting a mugshot of the former two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion. “The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation at this time.”

Traffic was impacted in both directions on Monterey Highway for several hours. The Monterey Highway-Bailey Avenue intersection reopened around 6 p.m. Monday.

Velasquez beat Brock Lesnar via TKO for his first UFC Heavyweight Championship on Oct. 23, 2010. He lost the title on his first defense after he was beaten in 64 seconds by Junior Dos Santos. Then, on Dec. 29,2 021, Velasquez beat dos Santos via unanimous decision to regain the title. He successfully defended the title twice, including once against dos Santos.

Injuries forced Velasquez to retire from MMA. A foray into professional wrestling saw him briefly sign with WWE. He unsuccessfully challenged Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship in his only televised match with the company.