RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A former Parent Teacher Organization treasurer has been charged with embezzlement in the Piedmont Triad.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report about possible embezzlement in September. Uwharrie Charter Elementary School officials reported suspicious activity involving the school’s PTO after an internal audit.

The sheriff’s office began investigating and uncovered evidence that substantiated the school’s findings, identifying Julie W. McNeill, the former treasurer of the PTO, as a suspect.

The sheriff’s office took out a warrant for felony embezzlement and McNeill was arrested on Wednesday. She was given a $20,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.