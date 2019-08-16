Former NC school employee accused of sending nudes to student, attempting indecent liberties

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) – A now-former employee at Patton High School was arrested on Thursday after being indicted on charges related to inappropriate conduct with a 16-year-old student.

Leigh Perkins Greene, 51, is charged with attempted indecent liberties with a student by school personnel other than a teacher/administrator, disseminate obscene picture, third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and providing alcohol to underage persons.

According to the indictment, the alleged offenses occurred between June and July. During that time, Greene is accused of sending the 16-year-old student obscene pictures containing female nudity, being in possession of photos of the student engaging in sexual activity, giving the student Corona beer, and attempting to take indecent liberties with the student.

The indictment, which was filed on Monday, states that Greene was employed at Patton High School as a receptionist/office assistant and the student was attending the same school at the time of the alleged offenses.

Greene has since been terminated from her job.

No further information has been released.

