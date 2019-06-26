Former NC taekwondo instructor faces statutory rape, child sex charges, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WFMY) — A former taekwondo instructor is accused of sexually assaulting three underage girls in High Point, according to police. High Point Police said the incidents occurred at the Tiger Kim’s Tae Kwon Do located at Brian Jordan Place.

Marcos David Medina-Ramirez, 23, is charged with four counts of statutory rape of a child by an adult with the child being less than 15 years old. Warrants have also been obtained for 14 counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult.

The warrants haven’t yet been served at this time.

Police began investigating after they received a tip on June 10 about the allegations against the instructor. Investigators said Medina-Ramirez engaged in various sexual acts with the girls between May 1, 2018, and June 25, 2019.

Tiger Kim’s is part of a group of martial arts schools in the Triad. An attorney for Tiger Kim’s Tae Kwon Do released the following statement:

“On May 30th we learned that an adult instructor at our High Point location allegedly engaged in inappropriate communications with young juvenile women who are students at the same location. On May 31st we terminated that instructor for violation of company policy regarding conduct and contact with students.”

The investigation is still ongoing.

