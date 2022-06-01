DALLAS (KETK) – Former NFL running back Marion Barber III has died, the Dallas Cowboys said in a statement Wednesday. Barber, who fans affectionately knew by the nickname “Marion the Barbarian,” was 38 years old.

Officers found Barber dead in his apartment on Wednesday, the Frisco Police Department told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Barber was unresponsive when police arrived, KXAS reports, but the cause of his death was unknown, at this time.

A Frisco police spokesperson told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that officers found Barber after responding to “a welfare concern,” but declined to add additional details pending a full investigation by police and the Collin County Medical Examiner.

Barber, whose birthday is on June 10, played seven years for the NFL after being drafted No. 109 (fourth-round) overall in the 2005 NFL Draft. For six out of the seven years, he played for the Cowboys, between 2005 and 2010. Barber also played for the Bears, finishing his career in Chicago in 2011.

He is known for his career in Dallas, finishing with 4,358 yards, 47 touchdowns, 1,280 receiving yards, six receiving touchdowns and 274 total first downs. Marion the Barbarian added 422 more rushing yards and six more rushing scores in his final year in Chicago.

The Dallas Cowboys released the following statement: