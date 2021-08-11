Former NFL player Nate Burleson named co-host of ‘CBS This Morning’

FILE – Nate Burleson attends the CBS Network Upfront on May 16, 2018, in New York. The former NFL player will join “CBS This Morning” as one of the show’s three co-hosts next month. Burleson will team with Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil on the show. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

Former NFL player Nate Burleson was named co-host of “CBS This Morning.” He will continue as an analyst on CBS Sports’ “The NFL Today” and will make several appearances on Nickelodeon, CBS executives announced Wednesday.

Burleson, who was a guest host on “CBS This Morning” in May and June, will join co-hosts Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil beginning in September.

Nate Burleson #13 of the Detroit Lions runs after a reception against Michael Griffin #33 of the Tennessee Titans during the game at LP Field on September 23, 2012 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans won 44-41 in overtime. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Burleson joined CBS Sports in 2017 as an analyst on “The NFL Today” and will continue in that role during the NFL season with host James Brown and co-analysts Phil Simms, Bill Cowher and Boomer Esiason.

On Nickelodeon, Burleson appeared earlier this year on a kids-themed production of the NFL Wild Card Game and he will make other appearances on the network throughout the year.

Anthony Mason, a current co-host of “CBS This Morning,” will step away from that role to focus on reporting stories about culture – including art, music and how they affect how we live and the atmosphere of the country.