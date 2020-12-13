Former Orange County Deputy dies of COVID-19

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, former Deputy Sheriff Norman “Tree” Daye has died from COVID-19.

Daye also worked for the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood released the following statement:

“It is with great sadness that I report the passing of former Orange County Deputy Sheriff, Norman “Tree” Daye. Covid has taken a dear friend from our ranks. Norman left us several years ago to go to work for the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and many of us have fond memories of his years of dedicated service here in Orange County. Norman was very close to Major Lloyd Bradsher and his loss leaves a void and pain in our hearts. Please keep his family, and his extended family in Guilford County in your thoughts and prayers. Rest Easy Brother.”