Former President George W. Bush shares photo of first grandson

Former President George W. Bush is excited about the birth of his new grandchild — his first grandson. The former president posted a photo with his growing brood, including his two granddaughters, Mila and Poppy.

“[Laura] and I are thrilled to welcome Henry Harold Hager to our family,” Mr. Bush posted on Instagram. “We are happy for the proud parents, [Jenna Bush Hager] and Henry. And pleased that Mila and Poppy have a little brother to love. We thank God that mom and baby are healthy and we look forward to many years of loving the boy known as Hal.”

Jenna Bush Hager, a Today Show anchor, has chosen family names for all three of her children. The newest addition, whose full name is Henry Harold Hager, is named after her husband, Henry Hager, and her maternal grandfather, Harold Welch.

While Harold honors Former First lady Laura Bush’s lineage, Jenna has chosen names to honor both sides of her family. “Poppy” comes from the presidential side.

Poppy Louise Hager is named after Jenna’s great-grandfather, Former President George H.W. Bush. The late president’s grandchildren affectionately called him “Poppy.”

6-year-old Margaret “Mila” Laura Hager was named after both of her grandmothers – Margaret is her paternal grandmother and Laura is, of course, her maternal grandmother, the former first lady.

Former President Bush and his wife, Laura, now have three grandkids to run after on his ranch in Texas. His other daughter, Barbara — who is named after his mother, the former first lady — got married last year.

