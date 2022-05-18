RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We’re digging deeper into how former President Donald Trump’s impact on the primary election and candidates in North Carolina races.

A recent poll from CBS 17, The Hill, and Emerson College shows 59 percent of Republicans saying Trump’s endorsement makes them more likely to vote for that candidate.

While the former president’s backing helped Ted Budd decisively win the U.S. senate primary, it didn’t help North Carolina congressman Madison Cawthorn, who lost his race.

NC State University political science professor Steven Greene says while he believes Trump’s influence was big in the primary, it won’t win over undecided voters in the general election.

“Who are the people who will now vote for Ted Budd who otherwise might have been in the general election because of Donald Trump? The truth is…I don’t think very many,” Greene said.

Our poll also shows Budd leading Democrat Cheri Beasley by seven points in the general election.