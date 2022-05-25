LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation into cellular phones being smuggled into their detention center has led to a former detention officer and inmate being charged.

On Tuesday, May 24, the sheriff’s office said a cell phone was recovered and seized from an inmate.

The inmate, Johnathan Mack, 26, of Red Springs was behind bars on first-degree murder charges.

Former detention officer Stacey Hunt, 33, of Lumberton was arrested and charged with felony conspiracy, providing a phone/electronic device to an inmate and felony dissemination of obscenity. Hunt was placed into the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center, where she worked, with a $50,000 secured bond.

“The actions of this now former Detention Officer are by no means representative of the good men and women that work behind the walls of the Detention Center. These officers are held to a higher standard and took an Oath of Office to uphold the rules, regulations and laws of this state,” said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

The sheriff’s office said this investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely to come.

“This office has proven time and time again that we will not tolerate such criminal acts and with the investigative work of Detention Center Command Staff, Detectives and Professional Standards Division Investigators, we were able to bring this to a quick conclusion,” said Wilkins.

The case was investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Robeson County Detention Center staff.